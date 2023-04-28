Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TBPMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 128,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

