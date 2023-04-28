Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $383,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.43. 3,187,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

