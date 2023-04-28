Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.39. 2,748,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,313. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

