Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Down to $1,573.01

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,573.01, but opened at $1,489.36. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,499.61, with a volume of 4,124 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,700.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,079.48. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

