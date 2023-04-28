Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Textron

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.