TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 40,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

TSPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,657. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

