TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 40,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance
TSPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,657. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TGI Solar Power Group (TSPG)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.