Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY remained flat at $14.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tgs Asa

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGSGY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.