Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Thales has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THLLY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($150.00) to €130.00 ($144.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Stories

