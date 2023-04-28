The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

