The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $250.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.06.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

