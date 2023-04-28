The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Cut by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. 4,917,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,787. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

