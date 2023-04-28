The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,707 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $78,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

