The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.