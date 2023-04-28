The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

First Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

FBMS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 15,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 22.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 201,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 216.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Further Reading

