The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $391.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $341.60 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.80 and a 200 day moving average of $348.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.