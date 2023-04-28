The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HIG traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,923. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

