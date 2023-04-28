The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE HIG traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,923. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.
Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
About The Hartford Financial Services Group
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.