The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

