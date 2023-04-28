The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.25. The company has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

