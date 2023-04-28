The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

