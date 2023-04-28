The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 289.1% in April

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 289.1% from the March 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

The India Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,917. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

