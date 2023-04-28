The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $62.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.