The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apr 28th, 2023

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $62.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

