The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,166,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368,020 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.99% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,340,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

