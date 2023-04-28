The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $180.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.