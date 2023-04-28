The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $128.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.65.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

