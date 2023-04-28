The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 2.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,493,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 1,371,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,815. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.