Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Update

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In other news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 897,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

