Threshold Price Tops $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $317.86 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,411.91 or 0.99998221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03230325 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $21,454,204.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

