Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.05 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $319.89 million and $9.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.67 or 0.99994305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002267 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03181683 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,566,224.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.