Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 918,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,090,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $592,327.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,582.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.