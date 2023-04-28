TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TOD’S Price Performance

TDPAY stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

About TOD’S

TOD’S SpA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include hand-crafted shoes, sportswear, casual wear, and leather shoes.

