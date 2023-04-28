Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 315,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOELY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

