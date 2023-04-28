Toncoin (TON) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and approximately $18.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00007484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,518.97 or 0.99913695 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.23847455 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $27,397,154.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

