Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock remained flat at $16.76 on Friday. 28,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

