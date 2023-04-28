TotalEnergies SE to Issue Dividend of €0.74 (LON:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.82) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at GBX 56.43 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of GBX 44.74 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.08 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

