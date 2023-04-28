Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.20

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 20.65 ($0.26). Totally shares last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 471,109 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Totally in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($20,020.48). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 27,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,189.73). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

