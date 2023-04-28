Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,200 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2,793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 42,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after acquiring an additional 270,670 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. 1,730,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,875. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

