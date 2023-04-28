TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.8 %

TowneBank stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 127,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

