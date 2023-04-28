Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY23 guidance to $10.30-$10.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

TSCO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.52. 619,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,113. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average of $223.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

