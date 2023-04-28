Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,235,987 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,580% compared to the average daily volume of 60,758 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $19,634,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,560,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,632,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.551 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

