Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 306,714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 204,860 call options.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,440,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114,650. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.