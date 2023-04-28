Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 306,714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 204,860 call options.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,440,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114,650. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

