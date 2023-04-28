Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,983 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $465,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.78. 511,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.45. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

