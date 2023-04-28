Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $339.81

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.81 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.05). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 327.50 ($4.09), with a volume of 19,893 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of £154.74 million, a PE ratio of 4,678.57 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 2.62 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Tristel’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

