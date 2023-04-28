Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Lifted to Buy at Shore Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.15).

LON BBOX traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 155.10 ($1.94). 5,724,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,291. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.20 ($3.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Brown acquired 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,617.09). Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

