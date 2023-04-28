Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Down 6.7%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. 1,718,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,908,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritium DCFC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCFC. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tritium DCFC by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 476,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tritium DCFC by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 355,593 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.