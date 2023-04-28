Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Down 6.7%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. 1,718,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,908,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritium DCFC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
