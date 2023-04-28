Truist Financial Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.00. 1,393,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,077. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

