Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 1.4 %

TKGBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.