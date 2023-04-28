Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 139,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TPB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. 260,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,115. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

