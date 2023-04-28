Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $365.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TYL traded down $11.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.91. 71,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,448. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day moving average of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

