UBS Group Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $41.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

