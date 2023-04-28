UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

